Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.03.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $173.73 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.