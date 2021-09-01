Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERF. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.89.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -4.88. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$9.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,330,089.36.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

