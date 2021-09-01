Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 21,070,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $495.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.