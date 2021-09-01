Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 21,070,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $495.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
