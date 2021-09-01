Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Up 0.9%

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.12 and last traded at C$41.04. 175,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 497,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMP.A. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total value of C$2,112,098.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,745,823.59. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$503,703.57. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

