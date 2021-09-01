Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Empire (TSE:EMP.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$46.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.56.

EMP.A stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.60. 171,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,651. The company has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62. Empire has a 52-week low of C$32.63 and a 52-week high of C$42.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,745,823.59. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,703.57. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

