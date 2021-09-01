Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $17.94

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $18.43. Embraer shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 11,033 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group upped their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $42,696,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $21,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.
Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
