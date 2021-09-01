Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $17.94

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $18.43. Embraer shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 11,033 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group upped their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $42,696,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $21,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

