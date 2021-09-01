Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (EAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. This is a boost from Ellerston Asian Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Get Ellerston Asian Investments alerts:

In other news, insider Marian Carr purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$29,500.00 ($21,071.43).

Ellerston Asian Investments Company Profile

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellerston Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellerston Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.