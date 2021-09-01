Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (EAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. This is a boost from Ellerston Asian Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In other news, insider Marian Carr purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$29,500.00 ($21,071.43).
Ellerston Asian Investments Company Profile
