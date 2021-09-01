Elite Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,055 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $383.92. The company had a trading volume of 480,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $382.76.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $28,654,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,654,890 shares of company stock valued at $930,275,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

