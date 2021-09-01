Electrum Dark Achieves Market Cap of $11,362.26 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $11,362.26 and $116.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.69 or 0.00235256 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars.

