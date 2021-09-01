Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($0.96). Editas Medicine posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 816.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $63.59 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after buying an additional 612,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after buying an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after buying an additional 360,003 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.