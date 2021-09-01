Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 4.7%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.23.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,943,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

