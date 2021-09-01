Edgeware Reaches One Day Volume of $951,358.00 (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $56.24 million and approximately $951,358.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00130855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00852536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,401,517,832 coins and its circulating supply is 5,784,801,966 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.