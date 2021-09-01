Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 37,935 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $463.62 million, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCOV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Brightcove by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brightcove by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

