Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 53,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,467. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $12.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 162,816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 590,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

