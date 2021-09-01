Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EVM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 53,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,467. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $12.36.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.