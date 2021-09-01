Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $76.00

Shares of Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 69,601 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.73 million and a P/E ratio of -29.23.

About Easyhotel (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Easyhotel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easyhotel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.