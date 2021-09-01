Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 112,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,544,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

