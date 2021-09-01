Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 112,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,544,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
