Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.60

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 281397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.