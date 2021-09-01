DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,216. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

