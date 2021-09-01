DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

