Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUFRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dufry has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

