DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

