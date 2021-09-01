DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSPG. Lake Street Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.95, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in DSP Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DSP Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 135,418 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

