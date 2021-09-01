Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 127.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

DOV stock opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.