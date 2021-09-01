Douglas Emmett, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.26, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $3,068,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,635,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

