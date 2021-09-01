Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in August

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

DIIBF opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Dorel Industries had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $764.99 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

