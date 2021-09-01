DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 4,838 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $921,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40.

On Monday, June 21st, Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,670.30.

On Monday, June 7th, Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $3,627,563.87.

NYSE:DASH opened at $191.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

