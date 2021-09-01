DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 4,838 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $921,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40.
- On Monday, June 21st, Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,670.30.
- On Monday, June 7th, Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $3,627,563.87.
NYSE:DASH opened at $191.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
