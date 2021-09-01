Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $34,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1,411.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

