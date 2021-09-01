Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $14,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

