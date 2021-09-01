Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 205,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,283. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

