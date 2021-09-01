DOGGY Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $26.24 million and $3.66 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00135369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00160888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.08 or 0.07433642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.11 or 1.00834526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01007085 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,055,188,152 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

