DocuSign (DOCU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU stock opened at $296.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.29, a PEG ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.