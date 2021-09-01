DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 5%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96. 3,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,025,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLO. New Street Research began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get DLocal alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.