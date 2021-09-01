Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.45

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.45 and last traded at $123.20, with a volume of 2217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth $222,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

