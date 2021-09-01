Diploma (LON:DPLM) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,146.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,146 ($41.10) and last traded at GBX 3,090 ($40.37), with a volume of 5337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,066 ($40.06).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Numis Securities raised shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,992.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,803.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

