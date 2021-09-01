Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Down to $83.34

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.34, but opened at $81.21. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 421 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.11.
In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
