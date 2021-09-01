Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Down to $83.34

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.34, but opened at $81.21. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 421 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.