Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

