Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 772,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 309,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,473,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTOCU remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Wednesday. 61,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,149. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

