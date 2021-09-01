Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

