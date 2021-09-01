Diginex’s (EQOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Fundamental Research currently has a $18.41 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diginex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

EQOS stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. Diginex has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Diginex during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diginex during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diginex by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

