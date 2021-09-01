Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 18.7% in August

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 104,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $141,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 4,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,101. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

