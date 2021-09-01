Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Reduced by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

DEO stock opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.79.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

