Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 345.12%.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $380.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

