DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 16.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 40,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $709.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.33 and a 1 year high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.