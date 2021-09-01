DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,205 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

ORLY stock opened at $594.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $594.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

