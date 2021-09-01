DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,003 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

