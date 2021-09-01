Dean S. Adler Sells 25,000 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 25,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $2,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Safehold by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Safehold by 79,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

