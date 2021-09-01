Dean S. Adler Sells 25,000 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 25,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $2,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Safehold by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Safehold by 79,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
