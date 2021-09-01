DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.50. Approximately 355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82.

About DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for DBM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.