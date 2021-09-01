David C. Shelton Sells 8,689 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Chemours by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Chemours by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 146.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

