David B. Wells Buys 50,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David B. Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, David B. Wells acquired 200,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 36.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,923,000. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

