DAO Maker (DAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.32 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. DAO Maker has a market cap of $90.64 million and $3.32 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00005041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00063427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00135294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00158690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,610.77 or 0.07397230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,084.40 or 0.98508488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.00991693 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

